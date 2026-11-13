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300-Year-Old Holocaust-Era Torah Rededicated at Upper West Side Synagogue
By Elise Hadley,9 days ago
A Torah scroll older than the United States itself was welcomed into its permanent home at B’nai Jeshurun synagogue on West 88th Street on the Upper West Side, with attendees gathering on November 9 to mark the scroll’s rededication after a long journey of survival and restoration. Experts believe the scroll dates back to 1700, making it more than 300 years old, and B’nai Jeshurun itself describes the artifact as “now known to be over 300 years old.”