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St. Michael names Simon Cortopassi head football coach as Philip Rivers departs for NC State
By Emily Cochran,10 days ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A new era of football is beginning at St. Michael Catholic High School as Philip Rivers officially makes the move to the college ranks. St. Michael announced Friday that longtime assistant coach Simon Cortopassi has been named the Cardinals’ new head football coach, succeeding Rivers, who is taking over as head coach at his alma mater, North Carolina State University.
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