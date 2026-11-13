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Nearly 200 passengers rescued after tanker hits river boat in New Orleans: 'Miracle on the Mississippi'
By Taylor O'Bier,AP via Scripps News Group,10 days ago
Nearly 200 passengers were rescued after a tanker struck the American Heritage river cruise paddleboat in New Orleans on Friday, partially submerging the vessel in the Mississippi River. New Orleans Mayor Helen Moreno said 32 people were transported to area hospitals for treatment, but none of those injuries were considered...