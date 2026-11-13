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32 hurt after tanker hits river cruise ship on Mississippi River in New Orleans: mayor
By JESSICA A. BOTELHO,9 days ago
What was the extent of damage to the American Heritage river cruise ship?. Why did emergency crews respond to the vessel collision near the Port of New Orleans?. At least 32 people were hurt after a tanker crashed into a river cruise ship along the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, prompting an emergency response, according to officials.