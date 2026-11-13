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Introducing the Trophy Club at Neville Arena
9 days ago
New premium hospitality experience debuts January 2027, celebrating Auburn’s championship tradition while offering fans an elevated basketball gameday experience. A new premium experience is coming to Neville Arena. Debuting in January 2027, the Trophy Club will offer Auburn Men's Basketball fans an exclusive new destination to gather, entertain and enjoy gameday in one of college basketball’s premier environments.