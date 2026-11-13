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Certain disgruntled member states might leave the UPC system — or block not only new judicial appointments but also all 2029 reappointments
By Florian Mueller,4 days ago
Context: There is only one major controversy surrounding the UPC, but it is a fundamental one: docket distribution (April 13, 2026 ip fray article). Last week, the European Patent Lawyers Association (EPLAW) published and quickly retracted a blog post citing “well-informed sources” and claiming that France, Italy, and Belgium blocked the appointment of four new UPC judges, conditioning their consent on the creation of a working group to “discuss the perceived uneven distribution of cases among the various UPC divisions”.