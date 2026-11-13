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Mississippi High School Football Playoffs Heat Up as All Seven Classifications Take the Field
By Meredith Biesinger,9 days ago
Friday night lights are shining a little brighter across Mississippi, and the stakes have never been higher. For some teams, the road to a state championship is just beginning. For others, the first hurdle is already behind them. But come Friday, November 13, all seven Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) classifications will be battling for the same thing: a chance to play for a state championship.
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