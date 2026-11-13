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David Lee Peck
10 days ago
Some people leave footprints in the sand, while others leave an imprint on the hearts of everyone fortunate enough to have known them. David Peck was one of those rare individuals. A true gentleman, a class act, and a great man in every sense of the word, David touched countless lives throughout his 77 years. His legacy will live on through the family he cherished, the friendships he treasured, the young athletes he mentored, and the countless memories he created along the way.