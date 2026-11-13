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Anker faces $20.1 million damages verdict in NEC surveillance patent dispute
By Guest contribution,9 days ago
Context: On September 3, 2024, Japanese technology company NEC Corporation filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Anker before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The lawsuit originally asserted six patents relating to image processing and video surveillance technology against Anker’s eufy security products, including video doorbells, surveillance cameras, and associated software. NEC alleged that Anker had continued operating without a license despite receiving a licensing proposal in June 2024.