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Reducing The Pressure: Seniors receive info on resources
By ALEXIS ESPINOZA aespinoza@portervillerecorder.com,10 days ago
For many local seniors, finding help can be nearly as difficult as needing it in the first place. Whether navigating insurance coverage, arranging transportation to medical appointments, or simply learning what services are available, older adults and their families can face obstacles that leave them without support they might otherwise qualify for.