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The Road To Independence: Signers of the Declaration of Independence - Samuel Adams
By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com,9 days ago
(Editor's Note: The Recorder is featuring a weekly series every Saturday over the next year on the founding of this nation in recognition of the 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026 of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The series is being provided by the Alta Mira Chapter of the Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. As part of the series The Recorder is also providing biographies of the signers of the Declaration of Independence).