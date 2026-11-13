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Spartans fall to North in playoffs
By CHARLES WHISNAND cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com,9 days ago
STRATHMORE - Stephany Perez was a proud coach but definitely not satisfied. That's how Perez felt after the Strathmore High volleyball team was eliminated by North from the Southern California Regional Division V playoffs in the quarterfinals on Thursday night at Spartan Gym. North the No. 5 seed, beat Strathmore, the No. 4 seed, in four games, 18-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-22.