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Star Wars is Turning 50 With a Big-Screen Celebration
By Zoë Wood,10 days ago
Hey Disney friends! Can you believe we’re heading toward 50 years of Star Wars? FIFTY! I think it’s easy to forget just how much this galaxy far, far away has become part of our lives, bringing together generations of fans who have grown up with these stories, shared them with their families, and found their own adventures along the way. Now, Disney and Lucasfilm are getting ready to celebrate this incredible milestone throughout 2027, and I have to say, there’s something rather special about the way they’re bringing the story back to where it all began.