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Trinity to hold Labyrinth presentation
By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com,9 days ago
Porterville's Trinity Lutheran Church will present a special class titled “Exploring the Labyrinth,” Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 pm. Rob Hodges, a Veriditas-certified Advanced Labyrinth Walk Facilitator, will lead the discussion. He will present background information on labyrinths and how to experience them firsthand. During a 30-minute introduction,...