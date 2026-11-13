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ReadyWork celebrates new Porterville location with Ribbon Cutting
By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com,10 days ago
ReadyWork Inc. is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new Porterville location and invites the community to attend its official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. ReadyWork Inc. provides workforce solutions designed to connect job seekers with employment opportunities while helping businesses meet their staffing needs. The new Porterville office represents the company's commitment to serving the region and strengthening the local workforce.