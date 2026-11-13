undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“It’s Okay to Slow Down and Listen to Yourself”: Anna Shoemaker Builds a Life of Her Own on ‘Back to Pennsylvania,’ a Soul-Stirring Portrait of Homecoming, Self-Discovery, & Second Chances
By Mitch Mosk,9 days ago
Anna Shoemaker charts the beautiful, messy aftermath of choosing herself on ‘Back to Pennsylvania,’ an enchanting, achingly vulnerable third album steeped in heartache, hard-won hope, and folk-pop warmth. Speaking with Atwood Magazine, the singer/songwriter opens up about leaving Brooklyn, returning to her childhood home, and how the daunting experience of starting over brought her closer to the life and music she’s always wanted. Eight years after her debut single, Shoemaker has come full circle – and then some: For the first time, she’s written herself a happy ending.