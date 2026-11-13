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Bank Seizes Vacant Somerville Lab Tower After $330M Sale Collapses
By Mike Chen,10 days ago
A brand-new, 370,000-square-foot lab tower at 808 Windsor Street in Somerville's Boynton Yards sits completely empty, and the bank that financed its construction now owns it outright. Bank OZK took control of the 11-story building on September 29 through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, ending a years-long bet on the once-booming life sciences market just as the building's finished construction ran headlong into one of the worst lab leasing slumps the region has seen.
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