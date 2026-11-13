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GA Group, Tiger Group, SB360, Gordon Brothers, Hilco Global Form JV for The Children’s Place GOB Sales
By David Fleming,7 days ago
A joint venture of GA Group, Tiger Group, SB360 Capital Partners, Gordon Brothers, and Hilco Global (collectively, the "JV"), announced that, following approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, it has commenced going-out-of-business sales at all The Children's Place and Gymboree retail locations across the United States and Canada. In addition, the JV is conducting a comprehensive inventory liquidation event through both ecommerce platforms.