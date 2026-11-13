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McKenzie-Willamette’s private equity investors want a financial lifeline. We shouldn’t take the bait. | Letter to the editor
By Letters to the Editor,10 days ago
On Nov. 17, Lane County commissioners will decide whether to approve $179 million in tax-exempt bonds for QKA Health, the new nonprofit buying McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center from Quorum Health. They should vote no. Quorum’s majority owner is the private equity firm GoldenTree Asset Management, which also holds about a quarter...