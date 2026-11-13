undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Building a custom harness
By Eric Matthes,9 days ago
MP 180: You can learn a lot from building your own harness, so let's get into it. I recently wrote about my interest in writing a custom harness to try some agent-centered workflows. In the six weeks since I wrote that post, I've been using my custom harness most days. I've also had lots of conversations with peers about their steadily evolving workflows, and it seems clear that a large number of developers are trying to figure out the best way of working, given all the tools and resources that are available today. Most of the people I talk to have a pretty grounded take on all this. They're using AI resources as tools, and they haven't given over all their critical thinking to these resources.