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Five good Texans questions with
By Scott Barzilla,9 days ago
Chris Pokorny of Dawgs by Nature joins BRB for five questions. This week marks the second Deshaun Watson revenge game of the series. Of course, one could be excused if they aren’t quite sure who wants the revenge more. More importantly, both the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns are in the playoff hunt in the AFC. Naturally, the Browns are in slightly better shape, but neither can afford a loss at this point. We caught up with Chris Pokorny of Dawgs by Nature to see what we could figure out about the Browns before Sunday’s game.