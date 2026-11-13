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Goldman Sachs Alternatives Leads $345MM Financing for Exus Renewables North America
By David Fleming,7 days ago
Exus Renewables North America (Exus), a leading independent owner, developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects, announced the closing of $345 million in senior secured holding company financing led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives. The financing will support construction costs and the development of new projects across Exus' growing U.S. portfolio of wind, solar and battery storage assets.