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ELITE members get in touch with their inner daredevil at The Evel Knievel Experience in Las Vegas
By Las Vegas Magazine Staff,8 days ago
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, ELITE members and their guests stepped into the world of Evel Knievel at The Evel Knievel Experience, an immersive museum celebrating the life and legacy of one of America’s most iconic daredevils. Attendees explored interactive exhibits, viewed authentic memorabilia and discovered the stories behind Evel Knievel’s legendary stunts. From nostalgic childhood memories to the excitement of the virtual reality jump experience, the evening gave guests the chance to relive the daring spirit of Evel Knievel while introducing his incredible legacy to a new generation. Guests also enjoyed complimentary cocktails and delicious pizza from Evel Pie.