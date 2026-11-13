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Lamborghini Silhouette Celebrates 50 Years as Brand’s First Production Targa
By Rex McAfee,8 days ago
Fifty years after its debut at the 1976 Geneva Motor Show, Lamborghini is celebrating the Silhouette, the Italian manufacturer’s first series-production open-top sports car. Built between 1976 and 1979 in just over 50 examples, the Bertone-designed, mid-engined V8 remains one of the rarest production Lamborghinis. Based on the Urraco...