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U.S. Bank Provides $500MM Acquisition Finance Facility to Peak 10 Energy
By David Fleming,7 days ago
Peak 10 Energy, a Houston-based oil and gas company backed by Legacy Star Capital Partners, established a strategic financing partnership with U.S. Bank. U.S. Bank created an acquisition finance facility that provides Peak 10 with up to $500 million to fund the acquisition of oil and gas asset packages across the United States that are primarily proved developed producing ("PDP").