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FOR SALE: 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS
By Mark Leofe Capayas,7 days ago
The Ferrari Dino 246 GTS represents a pivotal chapter in Maranello’s history, establishing the foundation for Ferrari’s long-running lineage of mid-engine V6 and V8 road cars. Now offered for sale on Bring a Trailer, this 1974 example, chassis 08454, combines an unusual factory specification, documented ownership history, and Ferrari Classiche certification with a distinctive restoration story.