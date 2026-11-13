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Cohen & Company Appoints Daniel Cohen as Chief Executive Officer
By David Fleming,7 days ago
Cohen & Company announced that Daniel G. Cohen, Executive Chairman of the Board, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective as of November 10, 2026. Cohen succeeds Lester R. Brafman, who stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer effective as of the close of business on November 10, 2026. Mr. Brafman will remain with the Company as a Senior Advisor through November 30, 2026, to support an orderly transition. Daniel Cohen will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board.