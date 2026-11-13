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Junk King joins the Republic Chamber
9 days ago
The Republic Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business into their ranks on Thursday, Nov. 5. Shown here, Roger and Lynn Holcomb, co-owners of Junk King snip the scissors at a ribbon cutting ceremony held at their location on 1530 E. St. Louis St. in Springfield. The business provides licensed and insured junk removal for homeowners, businesses and communities. They strive to recycle, repurpose or donate at least 60 percent of every haul.
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