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KREI Newsmakers, Dr. Jan Angeles, Family Medicine Physician at Parkland Health Center, 11/13/2026
10 days ago
Dr. Jan Angeles, Family Medicine Physician at Parkland Health Center, reviewed seasonal respiratory conditions, seasonal viral transmission factors, available immunization options, recommended personal hygiene protocols, and diagnostic guidelines for determining whether symptoms warrant clinical evaluation versus home care management on the 11/13/2026 edition of KREI Newsmakers with Mike Ramsey.