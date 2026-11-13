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DOH confirms 7th measles-associated death as cases reach 1,542 across 46 counties in Pennsylvania
By Ally Mahoney,10 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. - On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that an unvaccinated resident of Montour County tested positive for measles and died. According to the DOH, this is the seventh confirmed measles-associated death in Pennsylvania this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it...
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