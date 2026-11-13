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Stonycreek Twp Break-In Turns Violent, Suspect Jailed After Gun Fires in Struggle
By Olivia Adams,9 days ago
What started as a report of a possible shooting at a home in Stonycreek Township on Wednesday night has turned into a burglary and assault case, with a 22-year-old Berlin man now behind bars on felony charges. Somerset County District Attorney Tom Leiden says a male attacker assaulted a person living at a residence along or near Causeway Drive, and that a handgun was fired at some point during the altercation. The allegation that Cornell entered without permission came from the victim and a female witness in the criminal affidavit.
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