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Fire Destroys Washington County Contracting Business, 15 Crews Battle Propane Blasts
By Benjamin Clark,9 days ago
A late-Thursday fire destroyed the Maund Industries contracting business along Route 88 in California Borough, leaving the building totaled and the company without its equipment. Fifteen fire crews responded as explosions involving tires and propane tanks were reported. The cause remained unclear. Flames And Explosions Overwhelm Crews. The first fire...