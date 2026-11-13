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Clinical vs. Administrative Medical Assistant: Which Path is Right for You?
By Dr. Jacquelyn Harris,7 days ago
Clinical medical assistants work directly with patients. They take vital signs, draw blood, and help doctors during exams. An administrative medical assistant runs the front office. They schedule visits, handle insurance, and manage patient records. If you like hands-on patient care, the clinical path may fit you best. If you like organizing, computers, and helping people behind the scenes, the administrative path may be a better match.