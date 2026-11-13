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November 3 General Election Results and Voter Turnout
9 days ago
On November 3, the State General Election was held, along with the election of four city commissioners to the Mt. Pleasant City Commission. Mary Alsager, Sue Hahn, Michael Kostrzewa, and Boomer Wingard were elected to serve on the City Commission. These terms run from January 1, 2027, through December 31, 2030. Voters also considered the City’s Consumers Energy Easement ballot proposal, which did not pass, with 67.16% voting against the measure.