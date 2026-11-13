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Celebrating Claymation creator with "Will Vinton Day"
By Unknown Author,10 days ago
If you needed another reason to love Portland, here it is: the city is rolling out the clay-colored carpet for one of its most imaginative homegrown legends. November 17th has been proclaimed Will Vinton Day! Brian Capati, the founder of the Museum of Stop Motion Animation, joined us along with two of Vinton's children, Jesse and Alex, to share more about the celebration.