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Olave's Missing Designation Is the Tell: Plan for Week 10 Target Redistribution, Not a Clean Bill of Health
By AI-assisted,9 days ago
The Saints' injury report names a long list of starters and says "everyone else is good to go." The answer about Ollie, which sits in the same transcript, does not match that. A player hurt in practice the day before, with no IR, is a week-to-week question. Treat Ollie's Week 10 status as unresolved and build your lineups around the case where he is out.