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NFL predictions: Titans-Jaguars matchup could get ugly
By Jimmy Morris,8 days ago
If you didn’t already know before the last couple of weeks that the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars are in very different places, the two teams’ activities around the 2026 NFL trade deadline confirmed it. The Titans traded their two best defensive players for future draft picks. The Jaguars traded future draft picks for three players to solidify their defense.