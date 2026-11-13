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COMMUNITY – Friday, November 13th. What’s Happening in Del Rio This Week!
8 days ago
POUR TOUR – ONGONG. Visit local bars and collect stamps to receive an exclusive 2026 Pour Tour T-Shirt by supporting businesses in Del Rio’s downtown area and on Veterans Boulevard. The participating Pour Tour stops include Doc Holliday’s Dance Hall & Tombstone Sports Bar, Gorzugis at the Herald, White Horse Lounge, Mesquite Creek Outfitters, SoJo Cellars, Shane’s Whiskey & Bourbon House and The Gin House.