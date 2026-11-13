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Restaurant Report Card: Home Spun fails with 60; {S}table earns 100
By Adam Murphy,10 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A restaurant on Nelson Brogdon Boulevard in Sugar Hill failed a routine health inspection. Home Spun in Gwinnett County scored 60 points and a U for unsatisfactory on Nov. 6. The report says there was a brown mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, there was abundant debris, dust and food residue on the flat grill, and lima beans, yams and mac and cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
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