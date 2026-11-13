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How Penn Medicine is driving adoption and ensuring tech “floats to the background”
8 days ago
Penn Medicine cut documentation time by 20 percent and after-hours work by 30 percent with AI scribes, but its leaders say lasting adoption depends on practice transformation more than on the technology. The health system piloted ambient tools in a cardiology practice, coached skeptics in person and enlisted clinician informaticists to bridge clinical and IT teams. Those lessons now shape its clinic of the future, slated to open in November 2027, where the goal is exam rooms without keyboards.