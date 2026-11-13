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Carnell Tate injury update: Titans rookie WR to miss second straight game
By Jimmy Morris,8 days ago
A lengthy injury report for the Titans coming off the bye. Robert Saleh said today that Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury. There was some hope that he would be ready with the Titans being off last week, but it will be at least one more week. You already knew a Titans rookie receiver couldn’t make it through a whole season without being injured.