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COMMUNITY – Paranormal Fest returns
8 days ago
Experience ghost tours and see haunted artifacts during Paranormal Fest at the Whitehead Memorial Museum, 1308 S. Main St., on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14. The paranormal-inspired, ghost-themed event is put together by the Silent Society of the Paranormal and the Tipsy Gecko. Paranormal fest will run from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, and from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and guests will pay $5 for admission.