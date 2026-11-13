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COMMUNITY – Buy a drink; support rescued animals
By Joshua Guevara,9 days ago
Support the Animal Advocacy & Rescue Coalition (AARC) during a fundraiser at Mesquite Creek Outfitters, 800 S. Main St., on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Paws & Pints is a fundraising event to help AARC, a local non-profit organization focused on rescuing animals and offering low-cost surgeries for cats and dogs through spay-and-neuter clinics. Members of AARC will be at Mesquite on Sunday selling merchandise and talking about their organization to those who attend.
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