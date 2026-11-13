undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Key takeaways from the Digital Health Most Wired National Trends Report
7 days ago
The 2026 Digital Health Most Wired survey scored 235 organizations on ten segments of digital maturity and named 14 of them Level 10. Full adoption of generative AI rose from 31 percent to 54.8 percent in a year, while 16.4 percent of AI users have a plan for monitoring a model after deployment. Organizations scoring 9 or 10 stand apart in how they manage technology, with 96 percent using a standard framework to define what an investment must deliver before they buy it.