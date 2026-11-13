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Former Nintendo Minute Hosts Claim the Company “Had to Do Something Dramatic” for Zelda
By Charlie Champion,9 days ago
With the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Nintendo fans are reminiscing about the game’s history. Former Nintendo Minute hosts, Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, left the company in 2021 after an office closure, according to their interview with MinnMax on YouTube. But they didn’t leave podcasting. Now they do their own Nintendo-focused podcasts on their YouTube channel, Kit & Krysta.