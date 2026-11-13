undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Blood of Dawnwalker Update 1.2 Adds New Game+ & Gameplay Balance Changes
By Charlie Champion,8 days ago
The Blood of Dawnwalker has kickstarted a new franchise, and the debut game is only getting bigger and better, thanks to new game modes and changes in the 1.2 update. Nearly a month on from Blood of Dawnwalker’s Update 1.1, the second major patch has been announced. If you’ve finished the game and want to carry on, the incoming New Game Plus option will add plenty of longevity to The Blood of Dawnwalker.