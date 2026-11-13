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Devils Place Jonathan Kovacevic On IR, Recall Anton Silayev
By Gabriel Foley,10 days ago
The New Jersey Devils will have change coming to their blue-line. Johnathan Kovacevic has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The injury occurred in Tuesday’s matchup with the Winnipeg Jets, when a hit from Jets defender Tyrel Bauer caused Kovacevic to fall awkwardly on his left leg. In response to Kovacevic’s IR designation, New Jersey has recalled rookie defenseman Anton Silayev.