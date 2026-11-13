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Packers Film Room: How Green Bay racked up interceptions
By Rich Madrid,10 days ago
Breaking down the Packers’ defense’s three interceptions in Week 9. The Green Bay Packers defense generated three interceptions with sound coverage and defense in Week 9. None came with pressure on the quarterback. In fact, all three of the New England Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye’s interceptions against Green Bay came from a clean pocket. The Packers never sent more than four rushers and never blitzed, yet Maye still threw three balls to a defender who was already waiting for them. What ties the picks together is what happened after the snap.