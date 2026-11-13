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American Airlines brings light bites to the menu between Chicago and New York
8 days ago
American Airlines is expanding dining choices for premium customers with new light bites offered in First Class on select flights. Beginning this month, customers traveling in First Class on flights between Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) or LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York will enjoy a selection of light morning and afternoon offerings designed for customers looking for fresh, flavorful meal choices.