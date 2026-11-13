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23 Old-Fashioned Christmas Cookies From Grandma’s Tin
By Annie,10 days ago
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy. Old-fashioned Christmas cookies are the ones that came out of a dented tin on Grandma’s counter, layered between sheets of wax paper. This list brings them back, with jam thumbprints, snowball cookies, pecan tassies, chocolate crinkle cookies, church window cookies, Italian ricotta cookies, and more. Make a few kinds, fill a tin, and you’re set for the season.